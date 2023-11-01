Penticton Clean Streets Facebook group joins broader coalition

Photo: Shannon Stewart

A B.C.-wide public safety coalition launched this week includes Clean Streets Penticton as a founding member.

SOS: Save Our Streets consists of nearly three dozen businesses and community groups that teamed up to demand the government do more about crime. In addition to crime prevention organizations, SOS members also include prominent businesses like London Drugs, Lululemon and Purdy’s Chocolatier.

Spokesperson Shannon Stewart said Clean Streets was invited to join by a rep of Clint Mahlman, the president of London Drugs, who is spearheading the effort.

Stewart had already visited and partnered with similar neighbourhood watch groups in Nanaimo and Dawson Creek, who were also invited into the coalition.

“Things are definitely heading in a worse, not better, direction across the province,” she said.

Those other organizations addressing crime and addiction have some effective solutions that could be shared to other parts of the province, although there’s no one-size-fits-all solution for every town and city, Stewart said.

The province bases its mental health and addictions strategy on four pillars: wellness promotion and prevention; seamless and integrated care; equitable access to culturally safe and effective care; and Indigenous health and wellness.

Stewart appreciates the strategy in theory, but doesn’t notice it to be working very well. She agrees with the provincial government’s view that addiction is a healthcare issue, but doesn’t believe the justice system’s role should have been scaled back.

“Community groups and local businesses across the province have been expressing concern over the growth in violence against innocent victims for years and have been asking government leaders to do something to protect citizens and their streets,” Mahlman said in a media release.

“Governments at all levels have responded in piecemeal fashion but are not acting in unison or with any sense of urgency as street-level problems continue to grow. SOS says the current approach of government is not working, and streets and communities are becoming more unsafe.”

Mike Pearce, retired lawyer and former mayor of Penticton, agrees that crime has gotten out of hand, and he’s optimistic about SOS making a meaningful impact.

Society will never be completely rid of crime, but “As a whole as a society we gotta toughen up the court system,” he said.

Pearce doesn’t claim to know the answers – perhaps increased police budgets will yield positive results, but he also worries about turning society into a police state. Most people shopping for groceries probably don’t want to be subjected to airport-style security, he reckons.

While reflecting as a lawyer, he wonders if defence attorneys have become too good at their jobs.

“More lenient sentences have been given by judges because of skilled lawyers… but it is their job to try and get the best deal for their client.”

SOS’s first media release calls for “a comprehensive approach by all governments,” asks supporters to lobby their MPs and MLAs, and it expresses urgency.

This story first appeared in the Penticton Herald and is republished as part of the Local Journalism Initiative