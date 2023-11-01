Pentictonite wins $343k from Lotto 6/49 ticket, plans on paying off mortgage

Photo: BCLC

A Penticton resident was shocked discovery his huge lottery win, checking the ticket multiple times before believing it was true.

Shawn O’Brien, who was on vacation at the time in northern B.C. decided to check his Lotto 6/49 ticket from the Sept. 13 draw after he had just woken up to a power outage.

He checked online and discovered he was exactly $342,776.20 richer.

“I sat still for a few minutes in disbelief and then checked it three more times to make sure it was real,” O'Brien recalled of the moment he realized he was a winner.

The first person to find out about the good news was his wife, who was “shocked and in disbelief.”

The couple celebrated their new winnings over a steak dinner and said they look forward to paying off their mortgage with their winnings.