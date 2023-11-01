Cluster of Skaha beach-adjacent motels expected to go for $12.9M in court-ordered sale

Photo: Colliers

A group of Penticton motels along Skaha Lake have a winning bid after being listed for court-ordered sale earlier this year.

The Beachside Motel, Sunny Beach Motel and Waterfront Inn were placed for sale on May 4, 2023, after previously being placed into a receivership.

The two mortgages registered on the properties totalled $12 million.

Listing agent Bill Randall with Colliers spoke to Castanet in June, and said there wasn't a formal asking price, but estimated the assessed values are "somewhere in the 5.5 million dollar range."

According to a notice of application filed in court at the start of October, the listing price was updated to $10 million on Aug. 8, 2023, after initial interest offers began coming in.

An offer of $12.9 million from a numbered company was accepted. In total, five offers were made, with the lowest being $6.75 million.

The money will cover all outstanding debts and claims.

The chosen bid was presented before the courts on Oct. 13 for approval, which should lead to the completion of the sale. Whether the property will be developed or maintained as motels is unknown at this time.