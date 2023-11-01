Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board to vote on leadership roles

Photo: RDOS The current RDOS board of directors, missing Bob Coyne, Sue McKortoff and Riley Gettens.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board of directors' heirarchy might see a shakeup this week, depending on whether members challenge the status quo.

On Thursday morning, the board will take part in its annual election of chair and vice chair for the regular board and the associated Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District board.

Currently, the RDOS board chair is Mark Pendergraft of rural Osoyoos and the vice chair is Spencer Coyne, mayor of Princeton.

The hospital board chair is Martin Johansen, Oliver mayor, and the vice chair is Tim Roberts of rural Kermemeos/Olalla/Hedley.

At Thursday's meeting, board members will have their chance to declare their interest in running again or throwing their hat in for any of the positions.

Then, the board will vote through a private ballot system.

Board members are chosen during every municipal election cycle by eligible voting members of their electoral area.