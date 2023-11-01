Apex Freestyle Ski Club alumni chasing the Olympic dream

Photo: Contributed by

A young skier who found his footing at Apex Mountain Ski Resort is continuing his bid for the Olympic Games.

In order to reach that level of competition, freestyle skier Alec Henderson, 20, spends many of his waking hours practicing on the slopes. That means taking advantage of as many daylight hours as possible through the B.C. winters, and then travelling to the Southern Hemisphere and year-round resorts during the summer months.

“Slopestyle is a sport where the possibilities are endless, your creativity shapes who you are as a park skier, and gives you the ability to express yourself through style and imagination,” Alec said. “Being a bit of an adrenaline junkie helps too.”

Alec’s ambition to compete at an elite level began at Apex when he was nine, when he first became a member of the Apex Freestyle Ski Club.

Apex has some of the best moguls in Canada — a feature that really benefitted Alec as a freestyle skier, said his dad, Chad Henderson.

“Having such great moguls really helped him in park with landings and set-up for takeoff,” Chad said. “But one of the best things with Apex is the coaching environment.”

Alec considers his first coach, Kenni Kuroda, to have been the most influential throughout his career.

“I remember spending a lot of valuable time with Kenni when I was growing up,” Alec said. “Learning about how to self motivate and understand what it really takes to become the best skier I could be, most importantly, teaching me to ski for the love of the sport and to never stop having fun.”

He also feels lucky to have been mentored by John Hodal while at Apex.

“John Hodal was also one of my first freestyle ski coaches and an influential role model for how I looked at skiing, always skiing for the passion and loving every moment he had on the mountain,” Alec said.

Through the program at Apex, Alec was invited to ski on the provincial slopestyle and mogul teams.

“At that point he made a decision that he wanted to take on slopestyle skiing and big air, not moguls,” Chad said.

The Hendersons subsequently moved to the Vernon area and Alec’s training continued at SilverStar Mountain Resort before relocating to Whistler, where he was invited to join Team Canada and compete at the World Cup.

Alec is still a member of the Canadian team, and was chosen to start at all nine events so far in the 2023-24 season, Chad said. His coaches believe he has the work ethic and skill set to reach the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, Italy, and they have him following a two-year plan to qualify.

Training on the slopes is a crucial element to a skier’s success, but at the level of the World Cup, Chad said, remaining healthy becomes one of the biggest challenges for athletes.

“It becomes a bit of a war of attrition with injuries.”

The caliber of training required to take Alec from Apex to the Olympics comes with hefty bills. Canadian skiers are looking at annual costs of around $120,000. Chad said corporate sponsors and federal grants cover a significant portion of the bills, but athletes are still on the hook for $60,000 to $70,000.

Locals who want to support Alec’s pursuit are invited to a fundraiser at Highway 97 Brewery on Thursday, Nov. 2. Guests will get dinner and a beer with live music for $20. There will also be a silent auction and the family is still accepting donations for the event. For tickets, visit the brewery or its Facebook page at Highway 97 Brewing Company.