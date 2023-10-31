Annual 'Taste of India' meal at Okanagan College in Penticton aims to help students in need

Photo: Pixabay

Okanagan College in Penticton is hosting its annual Taste of India event, inviting the community to enjoy flavours from overseas in support of local students.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, drop by the Centre of Excellence on the local Okanagan College campus and spend $5 to enjoy a plate of food including a samosa, rice, chickpeas, butter chicken or cauliflower, tomato chutney, dessert and a beverage.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to everyone from inside or outside the college.

All proceeds will go to students in need.