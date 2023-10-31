Princeton’s FireSmart team and volunteer fire department running fuel reduction project

Photo: Pixabay

The Town of Princeton’s FireSmart team and the Princeton Volunteer Fire Department will be working on a wildfire fuel reduction project this week on a municipal parcel near the Princeton Exhibition Grounds.



The team plans to burn debris piles north of Laurie Curry Way if conditions permit.

Through the Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan (CWRP), the team identified the area as a wildfire risk for the community.



The forest fuel treatment will reduce the wildfire risk through the removal of tree branches (ladder fuel) and woody debris on the ground.

Funding was provided by BC FireSmart and the Union of BC Municipalities.

Questions about this project, or a potential future project in your neighbourhood can be directed to Princeton’s FireSmart Coordinator by email at [email protected] or by phone at 250-273-9780.