Okanagan Falls residents in Sun Valley advised of upcoming boil water notice

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has announced it will issued a second precautionary boil water notice for the entire Sun Valley water system this weekend.

Starting Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 a.m., residents of the Okanagan Falls neighbourhood are advised to that water service will be cut off until 2 p.m. and, after that time, the boil water notice will be in effect until further notice.

FortisBC requires a second power outage to complete upgrades to its utility infrastructure, following a similar situation earlier in October.

Sun Valley residents prepare in advance by having water on hand, and be ready to experience some discoloration or sediment in the water when it is turned back on.

"Please be aware that temporary chlorination of the system may also take place at this time. If you experience dirty water, simply run your cold water taps only and/or garden hose until the water runs clear," reads a press release from the RDOS issued Tuesday.

"Minimizing the amount of hot water usage will limit the amount of sediments that could potentially settle out in your hot water tank. Residents may also wish to isolate their in-home treatment systems until turbidity has decreased to normal levels. In addition, residents should check the water quality before laundering clothing during this time, to minimize potential staining or discoloration."

When preparing baby formula for infants and young children, use an alternative water source. Boil water for all drinking, brushing teeth, food preparation/cooking purposes and ice making.

For more information and resources, click here.