Penticton City Hall brings out their best Halloween spirit for competition

Casey Richardson

Penticton’s city hall is dressed to its spookiest Tuesday as all the various departments face each other in competition for the best Halloween decorations and costumes.

Departments picked themes like haunted hall, under the sea and more, with every inch of their cubicles, desks and office areas dressed up with creativity.

Development services clerk Shawna Guitard said if people come down to roam through their Haunted Hall, there may be some spooky treats for them along the way.

“We always have a good competition within City Hall to see who can do the best decorations. And it's just a really wonderful thing to get together and do,” she said, adding that it's really great team building too.

She estimated that about 80 per cent of the staff like to get involved with the day.

“It's just fun to celebrate Halloween all together.”

City Hall is open until 4 p.m., and all are welcome to come check out the fun.