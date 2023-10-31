Volunteers clean up hundreds of pounds of garbage from Penticton Channel

Photo: JCI Penticton

Giving back by cleaning up was the name of the game this weekend in Penticton as the local JCI chapter worked to pick up hundreds of pounds of garbage from the river channel.

On Sunday, 28 volunteers joined together, sponsored by Seven Elk Shipping Inc., Penticton Chiropractic Co., Jack the Bear Construction, Castanet, Locolanding Adventure park, and Coyote Cruises.

Together, while walking the channel, they collected more than 375 pounds of garbage.

Afterwards, they had a BBQ lunch and shared a communal sentiment that it felt great to get out and do good.

The river cleanup is an annual event orchestrated by JCI Penticton.