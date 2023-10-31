Penticton businesses join together for month-long beard and moustache growing competition for charity

Photo: Contributed

Businesses on Penticton's Martin Street are coming together to support the local oncology unit through a fun new fundraiser.

Throughout November, The Hub on Martin, Slackwater Brewing, The Pasta Factory, Orolo Restaurant + Cocktail Bar, Wildflower Distilling, Clancy's Pub and Cannabis Cottage will be running a charitable facial-hair competition, kicking off with an event at The Hub on Nov. 1 from 7 to 9 p.m.

At the kick-off, The Last Barber Shop will be offering clean shaves, and Amuzing Fun Rentals will add to the party atmosphere.

Then, all month long, participating businesses will donate a portion of their proceeds from certain foods and drinks to the Penticton Oncology Clinic, and those who decided to get clean shaven at the kick-off will start growing their 'staches and beards while fundraising through sponsors.

After a month of growing, the participants will show off their growth on Thursday, Nov. 30 as the festivities conclude with a "Stash Bash Mo’ Contest" back at The Hub.

A panel of local judges, including city councillor and local businessman Ryan Graham, Jenny Popoff of Xposed Moments/Beauty & The Blade, Shayda from Bad Girl Branding, Joe from The Last Barber Shop and Castanet's own Casey Richardson will select the winners.

Best facial hair will be recognized, as well as best fundraising efforts.

"The Penticton Oncology Clinic plays a vital role in our community, offering essential services to those battling cancer. We are delighted to support their work through this month-long fundraiser," reads a press release from the participating businesses.

"We hope to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and compassionate care for cancer patients while having fun and forging lasting bonds within our community."

Money raised will contribute to the enhancement of cancer care services locally.

To support the event, visit the participating businesses on Martin Street in Penticton throughout the month of November, follow along on social media and attend one of the events.