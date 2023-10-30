Penticton haunted house raises $4.9k for local youth projects

Photo: CFSOS Lineups for the haunted house at the Penticton Foundry this weekend.

A charitable haunted house this weekend was a huge success in Penticton, leading to much-needed funds for local youth programming.

On Saturday, the Community Foundation of Okanagan Similkameen, Penticton Foundry and the Penticton Secondary School leadership team came together to put on an unforgettable event, raising a whopping $4,900.

The money will go to the Penticton Youth Centre and the high school's leadership class projects.

Specific proceeds earmarked for the Youth Centre will go towards the "Give our Youth a Lift" campaign for a much-needed elevator in the building.

The community foundation put out a thank-you on social media Monday, expressing gratitude to everyone who helped out, attended, donated and supported, as well as wishing everyone a safe and happy Halloween.

For more information on the community foundation, click here.