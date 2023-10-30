Popular Osoyoos tasting festival returns for second year

Photo: Contributed

The South Okanagan Fire & Ice Festival is back after a successful first year, inviting locals and visitors to taste what the region has to offer and join in a culminating signature carnival at Spirit Ridge Resort.



The Osoyoos Indian Band, Oliver Tourism Association, and Destination Osoyoos have partnered together to put the festival together from Nov. 24 through Dec. 3.

Described as "must-see" venues, products and performers from the region all together, the festival aims to celebrate South Okanagan bounty.



Attendees can pick and choose from a week of events, or plan a South Okanagan vacay or staycation to catch everything.

More information, including schedules and accommodation specials, is available online at: southokanaganfireandice.com.