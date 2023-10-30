Penticton Kiwanis Club hosts hundreds of kids at popular trick-or-treating event

Photo: Melanie Eksal

Upwards of 650 kids descended on the Penticton Safety Village on Sunday for the third annual Penticton Trick or Treat Cycle-Path.

Hosted in partnership between The Kiwanis Club of Penticton and Penticton Safety Village, the event reached maximum capacity through its online registration and featured 26 local business stations, each of which handed out treats to children from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 29.

“Six hundred-fifty kids were registered, on top of how many families that transpires to, it’s about 400,” said Kiwanis president and Safety Village vice president Katie Weitz. “Most of the families are … two parents, two grandparents, so it really pulls into double that amount of how many people are going to walk through the space in that three hour window.”

Children walked or cycled their way around to each station.

The Trick or Treat Cycle-Path launched in 2020 as a COVID-19 Halloween-friendly event, and has grown in popularity over the last three years.

“We wanted a socially-distanced, safe place to trick or treat,” explained Weitz. “The first year there was only 10 [businesses], so it was nice and spaced out and people more or less rode their bikes at that point because we were so spaced out.”

The Air Cadets and Army Cadets were on site hosting mini games at their stall, and GottaGoat Farm had goats for children to visit and play with.

“A lot of different stations set up here have different games and a few different things to do,” said Weitz.

Weitz added the event has grown in popularity each year.

“It doubled (since last year),” she said. “Last year we had 300 kids, and 17 businesses. This year we have 10 more businesses and double the kids.”

Weitz added the event organizers are aware that they are in a residential neighbourhood, and “as much as we want a bigger event, I don’t know if this is the appropriate place to have it.”

“We might have to actually reassess it a little bit,” she said.

The Penticton Safety Village will be hosting an event for Christmas in the coming months, and the Kiwanis Club will be hosting an event for Easter.

Registration for the Halloween event fills up fast, so be sure to keep an eye on the The Kiwanis Club of Penticton’s webpage for next year’s event, as well as future activities for families.

Photo: Melanie Eksal