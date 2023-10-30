Plan ahead for busy holiday season in Penticton

Photo: Pixabay stock image

Kick off the holiday season with these upcoming festive activities in Penticton.

Don’t miss Many Hats Theatre Co.’s final production or the season, titled “A Nice Family Gathering” by Phil Olson running from Nov. 9 - Dec. 3.

“There is a cast of seven in this show who, along with the director and stage manager, will have spent between 60 - 90 hours getting it to the stage,” said director Eric Hanston.

The story follows a reporter on the brink of losing their job, tasked with one final story covering their family Christmas.

“The only problem is, his family is anything but typical,” explained Hanston.

“His mom is still adjusting to being widowed three years earlier and joining in for the festivities are Carl's siblings and spouses, his eccentric grandmother and boozy Uncle. As Carl gathers his story we get to learn about each person's secrets, problems and dysfunctions.”

This year’s show is a prequel to “A Nice Family Gathering” that Many Hats Theatre put on back in November 2017, which Hanston describes as a “hit with the audience.”

“We thought it would be fun to bring the foibles of this fictional family back,” he sad. “Plus, it felt like time for Many Hats to do another Christmas play.”

Hanston says while there are “many laughs to be had as the evening progresses,” the Christmas comedy isn’t geared only towards a younger audience.

“We think it is a show that people will possibly see some of their own family in and will get a good laugh at the whole situation this family finds themselves in,” he said.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit manyhatstheatre.com

Looking for a creative activity geared towards kids aged 6 - 12 this holiday season? Speckled Row is hosting a holiday ornament painting workshop on Dec. 16.

“Each participant will glaze four handmade ceramic ornaments in our studio in a variety of fun and bright colours,” explained Speckled Row owner Carla O’Bee. “The ornaments will be left with us to kiln fire and will be available for pickup on Dec. 21.”

All supplies are included in the workshop price of $30, with O’Bee saying the only thing kids need to bring is “their own creative juices and festive spirit!”

Parents are welcome to join their kids or drop them off for the hour-long workshop, with O’Bee suggesting parents grab a cup of coffee at neighbouring One 14 Coffee Co or a beer at Tin Whistle Brewing.

“[There are] lots of great offerings to peruse at The Cannery Trade Centre, “ she said.

There are three time slots to choose from: 1:30 - 2:30, 2:30 - 3:30 and 3:30 - 4:30.

“This is the only workshop we have available for kids over the holidays but we do offer after school pottery classes for both kids and teens with our next session starting in January,” said O’Bee.

“We always hear great feedback about our hands on and creative workshops. People keep coming back for more! People love the calm atmosphere that we have created in our studio - we constantly hear "this place just makes me feel good". We love that,” she said.

Speckled Row is hosting a number of workshops for adults, too. Fore more information and to register for a workshop, visit speckledrow.com

Back for another year and dubbed the “biggest and best Holiday event,” the Artisan’s Showcase Yuletide Market will be taking over the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre Nov. 4 - 6.

Browse a variety of vendors ranging from crafts to food to beer and wine over the course of three days. Admission is $5 for all three days of $3 daily. Children 12 and under are free,

The market runs Friday 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For more information, visit pentictonconventioncentre.com

And don’t miss your chance to meet Santa at Blasted Church Winery on Nov. 18 and 19 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. Adults 19 and over can enjoy free wine tastings while kids and pets are welcome to take a photo with Santa. Be sure to browse the wine shop for stocking stuffers, sweets by Chef John and mulled wine.

Fore more Penticton fun, click here.