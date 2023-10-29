Highway 97 stalled 1 km north of Summerland after crash

Photo: Lisa Scott

UPDATE: 7 p.m.

It appears the stall along Highway 97,1 kilometre north of Summerland, has been caused by a car crash and not a landslide as reported by DriveBC.

A motorist on the scene says an ambulance has now left the scene and traffic has started to move slowly.

At this time it's unknown what caused the crash.

UPDATE: 6:50 p.m.

Motorists along Highway 97 near Summerland tell Castanet traffic is at a standstill.

"Traffic is not moving at all, and a large number of emergency vehicles are on scene," one motorist said.

At this time it is unknown if any vehicles were involved in the slide.

DriveBC says their next update will be at 8 a.m.

Castanet will have more details when they become available.

ORIGINAL: 6 25 p.m.

Highway 97 is moving very slowly in both directions 1 kilometre north of Summerland after a landslide.

The landslide is between Callan Rd and N Beach Rd for 1.5 km .

"Road is open to traffic. Drivers should expect delays. Open to two way traffic,"DriveBC said in an email.