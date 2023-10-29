Summerland rescue caring for cat with a broken pelvis after being kicked

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is need of support helping pay for medical bills for a cat suffering with a broken pelvis after being kicked.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said the approximately three month old cat was kicked roughly a month ago.

"We named her Jenny. We called her Jenny from the block," she added.

Jenny headed for surgery on Friday, and Critteraid will be posting updates on the little champion so everyone can follow along with her recovery.

"The vets are confident that her surgery will alleviate her pain that she's clearly been in. She is so full of love and she is just the sweetest baby."

Her surgery is estimated to cost around $2,000.

For information on donation options and helping out Jenny, check out Critteraid’s website or e-transfer to Critteraid at [email protected]

"Thank you all for your continued support as it helps us to assist the Jennys that need us."