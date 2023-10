Photo: S.Gittel

Multiple reports of a fire on the west side of Highway 97 have been seen coming into Penticton Saturday night.

The fire appears to be in brush near Sage Mesa Drive.

One traveller reported seeing lots of flames and heavy smoke.

One firetruck and one Penticton Fire Department pickup are currently on scene, along with one police vehicle.

Castanet has reached out to the fire department for more information.