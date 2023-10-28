RDOS placing water quality advisory with watermain flushing on Olalla water system next week

Photo: File photo

A Water Quality Advisory is being placed on the Olalla Water System starting next week, as the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen conduct a routine inspection and cleaning.

The work will be done on the water storage reservoir in Olalla starting on Tuesday, Oct. 31. In consultation with the Interior Health Authority (IHA), the RDOS said they will be placing the advisory on the system for the duration of this work. The advisory will be in effect until further notice.

Temporary chlorination will also be in effect during this time.

The RDOS said the advisory is required as there is some level of risk associated with consuming the drinking water but a Boil Water Notice is not required.

"The risk is elevated for people with weakened immune systems or those seeking additional protection and it is advised that these individuals use a safe alternate source of water or to boil water for all drinking, oral hygiene and food preparation/cooking purposes."

Residents may observe some discolouration or sediment in the water.

No interruptions of service are expected, however, the RDOS does encourage all residents to conserve water during this time.

The RDOS would also like to remind all business owners/operators (hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, restaurants, wineries, stores, etc.) and public facilities operators that it is the responsibility of said establishments to notify their customers of this Information Notice.

Any questions can be directed to the Utilities Department at 250-490-4135 or toll free at 1-877-610-3737.