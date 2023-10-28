Dozens of costumed dachshunds come out for Penticton's first annual Hallo-weenie Parade

The Penticton Dachshund Lovers hosted a special event on Saturday, leading the first annual Hallo-weenie Parade.

Wiener dogs and their owners donned costumes and big smiles as the strolled from the Loco-Landing Adventure Park to Yellow Dog Brewing for a meetup.

Once at Yellow Dog, a food truck, photo booth and judging for a Halloween costume contest were held. Donations were also being accepted for both Critteraid and the BC-SPCA.

The walk was free but limited to dachshunds only. Others were invited to the brewery to enjoy the festivities.

Event Organizer Connie Sahlmark said their group usually has about 30 dogs come to the group's playdates, but estimated there may have been more joining in on the walk.

"You just have this eclectic group of people who don't know each other at all other than our dogs all being dachshunds, which makes for very interesting conversation."

She added that the group likes to get together as dachshunds all get along really well.

Take a look through the photo galleries above and below to see the costumes.