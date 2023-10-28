Highway 97 to close for two hours north of Summerland Monday to conduct blast work

Photo: Ministry of TranBC

More blasting and rock removal from the slide site on Highway 97 north of Summerland will briefly close the road again next week.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced on Saturday that the highway will be closed in both directions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, as ministry crews undertake blasting operations.

The blasting that was conducted last week removed about 250 cubic metres of slide material from the site, according to the ministry.

After Monday's work, additional blasting will be carried out in November.

"More information about further closures will be provided closer to the time. Closures will be scheduled to cause as little disruption as possible. For the safety of workers, blasting must take place during daylight hours," the ministry said.

"The intent of this subsequent blast is to remove approximately 950 cubic metres of slide material. After slide mass is removed, stabilization operations, which will include the installation of bolts and rock anchors, will be carried out throughout the winter."

Last week, the ministry told Castanet that just two lanes of Highway 97 will remain open through the slide area for at least the next four months. It's estimated that 60,000 cubic meters of rock will need to come down.

Detours around the slide area on Trout Main and the 201 Forest Service Roads will also be maintained and remain open. If using the detour routes, drivers should be prepared with good winter tires, food, water and fuel.

This section of Highway 97 was first closed back on Aug. 28, following a significant rockslide. It was reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic on Sept. 11 and to two lanes of traffic on Sept. 21 after a 150-metre-long berm was built.

