Penticton adventure company to host Expedition Canada World Championships in 2025

Penticton has been officially announced as the host city for the new Expedition Canada World Championship in just two years time by the Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) global organization, live in South Africa at the Awards Ceremony Saturday.

Hoodoo Adventures and Expedition Canada Owner Lyndie Seddon Hill was joined by her teammate and Race Director John Ford, traveling through South Africa for the last two weeks.

The pair have been attending the Adventure Racing World Championships in the Eastern Cape to learn as much as they can. The event hosts close to 450 racers plus their media teams, supporters and families over a two week period, and showcases some of the best adventure terrain the country has to offer.

“We cannot be more thrilled to bring this event to Canada. The spirit of adventure, the awareness, and the opportunity that an event of this scale can create in our communities is immeasurable," Hill a said in a press release.

“Taking part in this year's World Champs in South Africa has opened my eyes to the endless potential of this race. It’s not only the huge economic benefit that will come with it, it’s the way it inspires youth, and people of all ages, to connect with each other and the earth, to embrace their potential, to push themselves.

"If we think Ironman is inspiring, wait until you experience this event. It is teeming in culture and community. I firmly believe it’s exactly what we as a country need right now, something positive to focus on, something to make us proud to be Canadian. That is our goal with this event. That is exactly what we will strive for.”

Expedition Canada has been hosting teams of four racers to compete on foot, mountain bikes and canoes using maps and compasses to navigate their way through wilderness, backroads and trails these past few years, as a qualifying race for the Adventure Racing World Series.

The year, the World Champs covered over 800kms of South Africa's mountains, farms and waterways and the course was open for racers, day and night for nine days.

"We are very excited to be organizing a World Championship event in North America. It's time. It has been many years since we have had a World Champs in that part of the World. Adventure Racing World Series has gotten to the place where we have covered Europe, Africa, Asia and South America, and now to take it to Canada and have an all Canadian team of Race organizers, we can't be happier," Heidi Muller, owner of the Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) said.

According to Expedition Canada, it has been 20 years since the last world champs was hosted in the country and according to the ARWS organizers, there is a lot of excitement amongst the International athletes who have always wanted to race through the vast wilderness of Canada's backyard.

“I am incredibly honoured and humbled to take the lead in Canada, and to be supported by the exceptional team we have with professional course designers Brian Finestone, Alex Man and Kevin Hodder, the risk management expertise of Brad Baumber, and Lyndie’s amazing team at Hoodoo Adventures," Race Director, John Ford said.

The World Championship race is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 22 to Oct. 6, 2025. In the coming months, Expedition Canada will also be supporting other Canadian adventure races as part of the ARWS North American Series.

The Series will highlight races of different durations, from across the country, throughout 2024 and 2025. The goal of this series will be to help Canadian teams build towards an Expedition length race, to assist in the long term growth of the sport and to ensure a good representation of Canadian teams at World Champs 2025 and beyond.

For more information on Expedition Canada and to express your team's interest in signing up, visit expeditionracecanada.ca