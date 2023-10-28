Okanagan Falls showing Halloween spirit with all-out displays

Casey Richardson

There’s no shortage of spooky, scary skeletons or hauntingly good light shows in the little town of Okanagan Falls.

Two residents have expressed their Halloween spirit through eccentrics displays, with their shows going on Friday night.

Yvonne Lyver is in her fourth year of displaying Halloween animatronics and decorations in front of her home, with over 200 children visiting Halloween night in previous years.

She said she has always been “extremely enthusiastic” when it comes to Halloween, with her dedication to decorating coming from her childhood.

“I had quite the experience when I was a child and I saw the gentleman that was giving out candy, he was dressed up and I said, ‘Definitely, that's what I want to do as an adult,'” Lyver added.

“I see everybody's face when they see all the displays and animatronics working. It definitely brings something to me. Just because it feels great.”

She’s had people from as far south as Osoyoos drive up to experience the display, which she takes part in by pretending to be just another animatronic or dressing up to scare.

“Nobody ever knows what I'm going to be. And I could be standing beside an animatronic or I could be standing right beside them and they'll never know. This year, it's a secret but last year I dressed up as the girl from The Ring and that was a lot of fun. I scared a woman so badly that I'm sure the whole of Okanagan Falls heard her,” she said with a chuckle.

“And then she laughed. So that was a good thing. Then I was a headless waiter the year before.”

On the other side of town, Josh Heinrich has his family’s house completely decorated as well, but with a bit of a different theme, creating Lake City Lights.

Around 16,000 individually controlled pixel lights are set up, synchronized to music, alongside over a dozen inflatables, and two very large skeletons.

“We started with Christmas last year, we've always had lots of decorations. And then we saw a house in Kelowna, that has the pixel lights. And my family said, ‘Hey, we need to do this. It would be fun if we did it,’” Heinrich said.

“And then I started down the rabbit hole, and it's turned into my hobby, not my family's. But it grows every year and we have all these cool decorations, and people get really excited to see them.”

For the Heinrich family, the excitement isn’t especially over Halloween, but any holiday.

“Any chance to dress up, decorate and be a little bit goofy and have decorations out and have the lights out — we're down for that.”

After their Christmas display last year, Heinrich said his neighbours were eager to see what’s coming this season.

Lyver noticed that the community members were getting more involved too. She hope to see more kids coming out this year, stoked with extra large candy bars.

Both of the houses aren’t an easy task to set up, however.

“Physical setup on the house is probably two weeks. But I work on it 365 days a year. And that is not really an exaggeration,” Heinrich said, noting that getting the lights synced up with music is what takes all the work.

“There's a lot of sitting down in front of a computer and just programming. It’s a huge learning curve. I have no background in any of this.”

But getting to see the neighbourhood smile and have tons of viewers come out is all worth it.

Lyver plans her Halloween a year ahead, thinking of the costumes she’ll design and how to spook everyone the next year. Her collection of skeletons, zombies and animatronics has really grown.

“At this point, it's taken, give or take about 30 years. I started when I was in my 20s. And now I'm just kind of filling in everything and replacing the ones that seem to not go with the theme. But this year, I think we have a couple of new ones. And I think everybody's going to be quite pleased this year,” she added.

Both houses are hoping their displays will inspire a little good, with Lyver’s house on Cedar Street collecting non-perishable food donations in support of The Helping Hand food bank in bright pink bins, and the Heinrich house encouraging donations to the OK Falls Community Fund.

Check out this website for Lake City Lights address and the ability to pick the song you want to see/hear.

There's also the Okanagan Falls Hotel Haunted House, offering scare-seekers the chance to explore the secrets of the historic hotel's basement, uncovering "scary secrets" that have been hidden for years.

A family-friendly version will run from 5 to 7 p.m., then the frights ramp up from 7 to 9 p.m.

S'mores, hot chocolate and other goodies will be waiting for the brave souls who make it through the haunted basement.

Entry is by donation, with all proceeds going to the Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

The Haunted Hotel runs from Oct. 25-Oct. 31.

Photo: Josh Heinrich Josh Heinrich and his family outside their decked out home