Penticton high students starting up fundraiser to support SOWINS

Photo: Contributed Pictured on the right is Maggie Chisholm, team Co-Leader, middle is Kayla Ward, and right is Sophie Tatham at We For She Conference hosted in May.

A new event with Penticton Provides will be starting up next week as a part of the We For She Club of Penticton Secondary School, from some students that are dedicated towards the helping out the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.

Sophie Tatham and Kayla Ward, who are part of the leadership team, are running their upcoming initiative in support of SOWINS: Keep The Cold Off.

The initiative works to support the South Okanagan community as winter approaches and more people find themselves in need of items of warmth and toiletries. The team is hoping to collect as much as they can.

Tatham said they have done a few mini initiatives similar to this, but this is the first time that they're branching it out to the community.

"We actually had another initiative in May last year and what we did then is when we went to the store, we bought any necessities that they needed, and we made little gift bags for every individual at SOWINS," she added.

The event is a subcategory of Penticton Provides, alongside other major fundraisers such as 10, 000 Tonight and Toys For Tots to Teens, which will be happening later in November and December.

"The We For She club really supports gender equity and inclusivity," Tatham said. "With Penticton provides, [there is] a lot of focus going towards helping our community with for example, the children and also those who need food and we want to really support anybody and everybody who we can."

Ward said their team has been working with SOWINS to see what items they are most in need of that the school can collect for the winter season.

Students will be collecting donations of warm gently used items as well as toiletries at the school every Wednesday and Friday, before and after school from 8 a.m. in the morning until 8:40 a.m. and later in the afternoon, from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. from Oct. 30 until Nov. 17.

"So we'll have a few volunteers out there with a few collection bins and then anybody can just come in, they can park their car and just bring whatever donations they have for us towards those bins," Tatham said.

"We really just want as much as possible because it's the first year that we are really bringing this out towards the community. We don't have too many expectations. Anything that we receive is gratefully appreciated. We would like a quite a large turnout, but honestly anything and everything means the world," Ward added.

Warm items donation suggestions include blankets, coats, gloves, scarves, toques, and long johns.

SOWINS has specifically asked for full size shampoo and conditioner, hairspray, hairbrushes toothbrushes and toothpaste, as well as like tampons. Luxury items to donate include new mascara, new eyeshadow palettes and blush.

Anyone with questions on the initiative can email [email protected]