Pentictonites warned to watch for traffic changes at new roundabout near final leg of bike lane

Photo: City of Penticton

Penticton's new "point intersection" roundabout is now in place, necessitating traffic changes in the area on South Main Street.

The roundabout is located at South Main Street, Pineview Road and Galt Avenue, and it is part of traffic-calming measure sin the area that include infrastructure for the lake-to-lake bike lane.

Drivers are advised that in the coming days during work hours, final paving will proceed, and after daily construction hours, they should expect to slow down and watch for signage.

Construction will continue to take place Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. this fall. Paving will be weather-dependent.

The $10.5 million project, which includes the final leg of the lake-to-lake bike lane and other nearby traffic-calming and infrastructure improvements, began in May and is anticipated to be entirely completed by fall 2024.

Photo: City of Penticton Breakdown of the point intersection and related projects costs

City council has since voted not to consider any future bike lane projects during their term in office.