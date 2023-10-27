Penticton Fire Department battles Naramata house fire for nine hours

Photo: Dana Coates

It was a long night of firefighting for Penticton fire crews from Thursday evening to Friday morning, after a house went up in flames.

Assistant Chief Rob Trupp said crews were dispatched to a dryer fire at a house in the 1200 block of Naramata Road at 10:23 p.m.

"Upon arrival, the structure was significantly involved with fire," he added.

Crews began a defensive attack to protect neighbouring property and they send out a third alarm with approximately 21 firefighters on scene.

Trupp said the fire was at knockdown stage at approximately midnight, but crews stayed on scene until 7 a.m. working hot spots.

No injuries were reported and Emergency Support Services were called in to support the displaced residents.