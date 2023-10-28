Accessibility committee members who will advise Penticton council named

Photo: Castanet

The City of Penticton now has an up-and-running "Accessibility Committee," made up of civilians interested in helping council with decisions related to accessibility.

Kristi Bauman, Randy Boras, Trisha Kaplan, James Ludvigson, Heather Miller, Grant Pattingale, Krista Russo and Leanne Williams have been appointed. According to the city, they each have "direct knowledge or interest and/or experience in accessibility."

Coun. Amelia Boultbee will be their liaison to the rest of council, bringing reports and findings back to regular meetings with her fellow elected officials.

The committee's goal will be to help with "identifying accessibility and inclusion barriers and advise how to remove and prevent any barriers that the community members experience in the course of interacting with the city."

For more information on this and other Penticton citizen committees, click here.