Penticton to welcome new top cop, Inspector Beth McAndie from Kelowna

Photo: BC Women in Law Enforcement Inspector Beth McAndie.

The Penticton RCMP detachment has a new leader.

Inspector Beth McAndie is taking over the role of detachment commander for the South Okanagan -Similkameen branch, based in Penticton, following Supt. Brian Hunter's retirement earlier this year.

“Inspector McAndie is an exceptional leader to take on the role," says Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli, commander of the RCMP’s Southeast District, in a press release issued Friday.

“She has much experience in policing throughout this diverse province and certainly understands the challenges and opportunities within the larger region. I am confident she is the right fit and will continue to focus on the initiatives that are important for our communities.”

Inspector McAndie currently serves with Kelowna RCMP as an investigator, which has been her job since 2021. Before that, she worked with Surrey RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit. She has been a serving member of the force for 26 years.

“We’ve been focused on creating a safer and more resilient community and the RCMP has played a leading role in those efforts,” says Penticton city manager Anthony Haddad.

“Having someone with her depth of experience and understanding of the challenges we face is invaluable as we tackle the issues in front of us. We’re very much looking forward to working with Inspector McAndie and her team to build an even stronger Penticton.”

McAndie is excited to share the experience of her new role with her husband and two children.

"Our family has always enjoyed spending time and enjoying the great outdoors in the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen region,” she says. “

We are very excited to become engaged in the vibrant community, taking in all that the city and region has to offer, the amazing people, and strong community groups that contribute to what makes this city so attractive. I am looking forward to working with our Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP team and community partners to continue to collaborate in addressing our region’s priorities."