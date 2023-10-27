Penticton RCMP reminding public of safety tips ahead of Halloween weekend

Photo: Pixabay stock image

Penticton RCMP have put together a list of Halloween safety tips ahead of the holiday, for both kids and adults who may be out celebrating this weekend and on the 31st.



Costume safety

Wear a light-coloured or bright costume, reflective tape or arm bands to heighten visibility.

Make sure the costume is properly fitted to reduce the chance of tripping on it.

Select a costume that is constructed from flame-retardant materials.

Make sure your vision is not restricted. Consider completing your costume with make-up not masks.

Shoes should fit properly even if they do not go well with a costume.

Create a fun necklace with string and glow sticks to keep kids visible to cars. Or accessorize with a flashlight!

"Fake" swords, knives and guns part of your costume? Make sure they look fake but remember, some people still may not be able to tell the difference.

Be street smart

If parents can’t go with children, have another parent, older sibling or babysitter go with them. Tell them to stay on the sidewalks – no jaywalking, not even to get to that really cool decorated house.

Plan ahead (make a plan)

Parents should be aware of the route that their children plan to follow.

Ensure your child is wearing a watch or has a cell phone to meet the agreed-upon curfew.

Safety in numbers

Older children trick-or-treating without an adult should walk in groups and stay together.

Emergencies

Older children should know what to do to get in touch with you in case of an emergency.

Make sure your child knows the places along his or her route where they can get help.

RCMP also remind the public that fireworks can be extremely dangerous, and every year, police respond to calls of injuries and damage caused by them.

Penticton's Fire and Life Safety Bylaw requires anyone who wants to put on a firework display to obtain a permit from the Penticton Fire Department. It is also illegal to sell, manufacture or discharge fireworks without a permit.

Penticton RCMP will have extra resources on patrol, bot this weekend and on Halloween itself.

“We typically see an increase in calls for service on Halloween, including calls related to fireworks and firecrackers,” says RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

“Please do your part and keep 911 reserved for emergency situations only.”



The Penticton SPCA reminds residents that pets are best kept indoors over the Halloween weekend, and on Halloween night. More pet safety tips can be found online here.