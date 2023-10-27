Mamas for Mamas South Okanagan branch returning to online model

Photo: Pixabay stock image Mamas for Mamas in the South Okanagan used to have a physical location where donations could be dropped off, or accessed by those in need.

After ending their tenancy at the Ooknakane Friendship Centre earlier this year, the Mamas for Mamas South Okanagan branch officially announced on Thursday morning that they would no longer have a physical location in Penticton.

"At this time Mamas for Mamas - South Okanagan has reverted back to a hybrid model of operation, meaning that we will continue to operate primarily through our social platforms with our team of social workers based out of Kelowna providing clinical support as required," they said in their social media post and in an emailed statement to Castanet.

"Please be assured that the local mamas community will continue to be supported through our online platforms, pop-up Karma Markets, Mamas Program offerings, and partnership supports."

The organization assured funds donated to the South Okanagan Mamas for Mamas branch are track and allocated by their accounting team and will remain available to support caregivers residing within the South Okanagan.

"Although this is an adjustment for all of us, operating under a hybrid model will allow us to continue to support the community in a more sustainable manner."

Mamas for Mamas added that they have always focused its efforts on filling the gaps in the community and will continue to do so.

"[We] encourage our local mamas community to seek additional specialized supports from alternate community organization," they said.

"We want to sincereley than each and every one of you for your ongoing support and for allowing us to provide a hand-up to so many families within the South okanagan. We are so grateful to continue to support local families and provide a platform within which local caregivers can donate, share, support and connect."

Mamas for Mamas announced its expansion into the South Okanagan in 2021, after seeing an urgent need. Their physical location served as a space for donations to be dropped off, volunteers to work and parents to access goods and services.