Vernon team's stolen goalie gear retrieved in Pentciton

Photo: Pexels

A visiting hockey team's stolen goalie equipment was saved after players followed the would-be thief over the weekend in Penticton.

The gear was taken from a local hotel while air drying, says RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.



Just after 9 a.m. Saturday, a Penticton officer was flagged down on Eckhardt Avenue by a group of young hockey players from the U18 North Okanagan Knights after they witnessed a man take their teammate's gear from outside of hotel room.



"A few players from the team observed a male enter the property of the hotel and steal pieces of goalie gear prior to departing toward Riverside Drive," says Brett.

The players followed the man at a distance and eventually came across an officer in the area.

"We waved down an officer who immediately helped us catch the guy. It was the craziest thing," says goalie Braxton Tessman.

Tessman and his team were thankful for the quick response in being able to retrieve the gear, as the team was in town for a series of games over the weekend.



"No one wants to travel to a community and become a victim of theft, especially that of a youth, who relies on the sporting gear to remain active and do something they love," says Brett. "We are thankful our front-line officer was in the area at the time and was able to act quickly for Braxton and his teammates."



A 31-year-old Penticton male was arrested and later released from custody.