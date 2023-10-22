Summerland rescue searching for patient home after picking up a pup never shown much love

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has been caring for a six-year-old Chihuahua Corgi cross pup left unclaimed at the dog control.

Critteraid Dog House Director Arlene Dunstan-Adams said they believe Daisy Mae was used as a breeding dog and was not given a lot of affection or attention.

As such, she is not comfortable with being picked up, cuddled or getting affection that she does not initiate herself.

"One of the hardest parts about animal rescue is the not knowing. Not knowing what some of these dogs and cats have gone through before they are in our care," Dunstan-Adams said. "Daisy has definitely gone through some hard times and so we are now looking for the perfect home for her."

Dunstan-Adams added that while small breed dogs are in high demand right now, they want to emphasize that Daisy Mae is going to need a very specific home.

"Daisy Mae is what we call a shadow duck and dive dog. Daisy Mae likes people and she's doing very well in her foster home with the three other dogs," she said.

"With time though we believe that she's going to blossom and become more affectionate as she has already started to show with her foster parents. However, we want to stress that she's going to need time."

The pup will need to go to a home with another dog to play with.

"She will take cues from the other dogs in her foster home already to engage in some affection with her foster parents."

Daisy Mae loves exercise and has shown great interest in water.

She will be an on-leash dog only as she was found running loose and is very fast and still quite wary of people coming directly towards her. She will need a fully fenced in yard that is secure for a small breed dog and an hour of on-leash exercise a day.

"She will be your shadow but not your couch cuddle buddy until she is ready. We believe a home without young children or cats is going to be best for Daisy as right now she doesn't seem comfortable around high energy children and she has too high a prey drive for cats."

At this time Critteraid is only able to adopt out dogs in the Okanagan area.

"We apologize to anyone who has recently sent in an application from outside of our adoption zone," Dunstan-Adams said.

"So if you think your home would be perfect for Daisy Mae to blossom, and to grow and learn that people are safe and loving, please fill out an adoption application."

Those interested in Daisy can fill an adoption application on the Critteraid website here.

The rescue organization continues to be in desperate need of foster homes.

"We need dedicated people in the south Okanagan that can open up their heart and their home to a dog in need."

If you're interested in becoming a dog house foster parent, head to the Critteraid website here to fill out a foster application.