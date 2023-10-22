Locally-written and developed witch trials play opening next week at Penticton's Tempest Theatre tells

Photo: Ronan Reinart

Penticton's Tempest Theatre is diving into spooky myths and history to develop a new play which premieres next week.

Malleus Maleficarum: Hammer of Witches revisits the early witch trials in Europe and Salem, Massachusetts.

Starting back in the late 15th century, the play offers a new lens on the stories of the real people who formed the foundations of today’s over-simplified caricatures.

“As we approach Hallowe’en our store shelves and window decorations are festooned with the rubber faces of wart-nosed crones. Who were the people that inspired these icons? Why are witches feared and reviled?” Playwright and Director Kate Twa said in the press release.

“Thanks to meticulous research and analysis by Vanessa Yaremchuk, we’ve been able to uncover some insightful truths from the court documents and subsequent critical commentary about those who were named as witches, and those who were doing the naming”.

Joan of Arc, The Wyrd Sisters from MacBeth, Abigail Williams from The Crucible, and an outspoken 15th century housewife, face off against persecution in this deadly time of “othering”.

The play follows a charismatic witch hunter who defends the Malleus Maleficarum, a violent and sadistic instruction manual describing how to detect, prosecute, torture, and often execute people accused of witchcraft.

“Witch hunting was a cruel, relentless practice that put innocent people in a perilous existence. This is a subject that needs constant revisiting," Twa added.

Tickets for the show are $30 (or $25 for Tempest’s Patreon Members). An Open Dress Rehearsal Preview performance on Wednesday, October 25 has a reduced ticket price of $20.

The performance covers mature subjects, therefore 16+ is recommended.

Head to www.tempest.ca/on-stage for tickets and all the details.

Contributed Tempest Theatre