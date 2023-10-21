Pop-up community consignment sale at Penticton store extending into next week

Photo: Susie Gay

A curated community consignment sale has kicked off with such positive results and a giant influx of great clothes that the Penticton store has decided to extend its pop-up.

Husband and wife team Bryan and Susie Gay opened Slow Current in June, selling clothing, accessories and home goods from sustainable, Canadian brands with ethical manufacturing.

Slow Current was originally taking their inventory out of the store from Oct. 20-22 and filling it with consignment clothes from around the community. Susie said since they've received over 2000 items, and will be dropping in hundreds of new items daily, the sale has been extended until next Sunday, Oct. 29.

"People in the community have been so encouraging, and thanking us for organizing. We’re so humbled," she added.

The store is filled to the brim with high-quality pieces, however they are still accepting men’s clothing and accessories, up to 20 items per person.

Items are priced depending on current condition and retail value, and sellers will get 70 per cent of the sale price.

When finished, Susie said all items that have not sold or been picked up the week following the sale, will be donated to Mama’s for Mama’s Kelowna Karma Market, where struggling families can access anything they need at no cost.

The store is also accepting Food Bank donations every day of the sale. Slow Current is located at 285 Westminster Ave West.

For any questions, reach out to Slow Current at [email protected]