Blaze King continues to give to Penticton Starfish Pack program

Photo: Tracy Van Raes

Penticton's Blaze King is continuing to give back, recently presenting to the Starfish Pack program with a cheque for $4375.

This is the second time they have donated to Starfish, and to date have donated $7750, which will feed almost nine kids for a year.

Starfish Pack provides backpacks filled with food to kids in the community who may be experiencing food insecurity to ensure they have food over weekends during the school year.

The Rotary Club of Penticton started the Starfish Pack Program in April 2017 as a response to teachers being concerned over local elementary school kids..

The Elks Lodge helps house the food and pack the bags every week for them. The program greatly relies on community support to keep food in young kids' bellies.

For more information about the Starfish Pack program, visit www.starfishpack.com