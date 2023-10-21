Penticton's Haven Hill Road will reopen a single lane of traffic starting Monday

Photo: pexels

Delays in construction work have pushed Haven Hill Road to remain closed longer than expected, but a single lane of traffic will reopen starting Monday.

Vehicles will be able to travel eastbound from Government Street or Eckhardt Avenue toward Uplands/Redlands and beyond.

However, due to construction delays, the City of Penticton said the westbound lane must remain closed and detoured to Vancouver Avenue until further notice while work continues.

Anyone travelling to this area is advised to expect delays, watch for on-site signage and obey flaggers.

Haven Hill Road will be fully closed this Sunday, Oct. 22, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for safety measures to complete road grading.

After that date, the city said work will continue take place seven days a week, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and traffic will be able to pass through Haven Hill Road outside of those working hours.

This work is part of the City’s 2023 Capital Works project to upgrade water and sewer infrastructure in the Redlands/Uplands area. The project has been underway since May and is anticipated to continue until late November.

More details about the project can be found at penticton.ca/roadwork.