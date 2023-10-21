Penticton council green lights bylaw amendment for established daycare to move

Photo: Pixabay

Following a public hearing on Tuesday, Penticton City Council approved for a current child centre to relocate to a new facility on Jermyn Street.

The AreaKids Day Care applied to move from the Kings Park Sportsplex to the new property and continue to provide services following notice from the city that they sportsplex may be repurposed in the future as part of the planned renovations for the soccer clubhouse project.

A minor day care centre for up to eight children is permitted on the property, however to operate the AreaKids Day care with 25 spaces, the property required the adoption of a zoning amendment bylaw to add ‘major day care centre‘ as a permitted use.

The subject property, 174 Jermyn Avenue, is across the street from Penticton Secondary School.

One letter of concern was received through the notification period from a neighbour, expressing concern with adding to existing traffic parking and congestion issues on the street.

The applicant and owner of AreaKids Day Care addressed the letter during the public hearing.

"Over the 10 months I've been trying so hard to find a commercial building. It didn't happen so I purchased this building with expectations and the hope that I can move the daycare in there," Danica-Anne Kennedy said.

"The difference is with a daycare going in there is I have a huge driveway that I can fit fit three cars... So my parents won't necessarily be on the street contributing to the school congestion."

Staff will also have spaces for their vehicles in the driveway.

Kennedy added that part of her thought process when purchasing the property was because of this driveway and accessibility to parking.

One additional resident spoke during the meeting, adding her support behind the application.

"What we can't afford is to lose 25 daycare spaces. And we've already got a daycare this well established and I think it's something that we should really look at," she said.

In staff's report to council, they stated that with the Penticton Child Care Action Plan identifying that the city requires at least 722 net new child care spaces by 2030, the retention of existing spaces, such as AreaKids, is important to ensure that the city can meet its targets.

Council gave the second and third reading as well as adoption of the bylaw.