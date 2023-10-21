FireSmart rebate program opens up RDOS-area homeowners

Photo: FireSmart BC

Now's the time to get to work on FireSmarting property.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen announced on Friday that homeowners can apply for the FireSmart Rebate of up to $1,000 to conduct work on their property.

The funds can go toward the cost of cutting down a tree, upgrading siding, hired contractors, expenses for materials or time spent working on the property.

The FireSmart Rebate is available to a limited number of homeowners within each electoral area on a first-come, first-served basis.

To start the FireSmart Rebate Program, property owners need to first complete a quick FireSmart 101 online course and save their certificate.

Then work can be done, with before and after photos to show your progress.

Afterwords, homeowners can apply for their rebate.

Home Hazard Assessment are also available, which is a detailed review of property by a certified Wildfire Mitigation Specialist that help identify specific risks and concerns that may impact your home in the event of a wildfire.

A free detailed report will be provided to help tackle some of these risks and better withstand the hazards of wildfire.

Kaleden FireSmart will be hosting a roving wood chipping event next Saturday, Oct. 28.

Visit firesmart.rdos.bc.ca/rebate-information/ for more information and to start the application process.