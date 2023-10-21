'I don't feel safe': Penticton resident frustrated by constant break-ins

Photo: File photo

"I don't want to stay here. I want to leave. I don't feel safe."

Four break-ins in five months. Trailer trashed apart, smashed locks and windows. Family dogs let loose after a burglar leaves the gate open. These are just a few of the reasons why a Penticton resident doesn't feel safe anymore in her hometown.

In dealing with her most recent break-in, Delilah Dooley had to get help Thursday morning to keep an intruder from escaping after her son found him passed out in their RV. Thankfully, an entire team of officers showed up in five minutes.

Dooley said she let out her two huskies as normal into the backyard that morning, before noticing her trailer door was wide open.

"I went to go check the cameras and when I did, I noticed that my dogs were in the driveway," she added.

"So I bolted out, not even thinking. I could see that my yard was in disarray. Then a passerby said, 'Oh, your dogs are down there.' And so I just grabbed shoes and pants and my son and I went to look for them."

"While we were out my youngest son called and said 'There's a man sleeping in the trailer.'"

Dooley immediately bolted back home, getting help from her ex-husband to get the individual out of the trailer and subdued while she called the police.

"He went in the gazebo. He tore everything up, he completely trashed the inside of my trailer. He was doing drugs in there. Half of the contents of my yard were in the back alley," she alleges. The intruder had also allegedly propped open the back gate with a rock, which led to the dogs' escape.

"He had a weapon. He had a knife and a crowbar, which is how he was able to pry his way into the trailer."

Footage from the camera showed Dooley that the man was making himself at home since about two o'clock in the morning.

"Just flipping back and forth going on the deck going into the different sheds, and he hopped over the locked back gate," she described.

RCMP arrived with three cars and a canine unit. Dooley said she handed over any information they requested and video from her security cameras.

Once police had the info they needed, Dooley got word online that her pups had been picked up by Penticton Animal Control.

"I'm super grateful to our community on Facebook, who were totally there, almost immediately. I've never been more thankful for social media, and I can't stand social media," she said with a chuckle.

"Never been more thankful for it than I was [Thursday] and the quick response from the police."

Later that day, Dooley installed more padlocks on the gates to keep them closed.

"So we can only access our yard through the house, which is crappy."

The frustration Dooley feels is that even when she adds further security measures and safety, it doesn't seem to deter the theft or destruction.

"The very first time, I found a lady broke off the locks to one of my sheds and pulled out an extension cord. She had been into the house, had some back woods heater and she made herself a little home, in my shed in my backyard," she said.

"In the summer, I had my kids bike stolen. We've locked them up, they've cut the locks. They've taken crowbars and hammers and hammered the padlocks off of the sheds... I don't know what else to lock up. They break locks off.

"This time we caught the guy. But each time this happens, it escalates. And what's going to happen next time, what if my ex-husband isn't available for me to call? I still have four young kids at home."

Dooley said she feels grateful for everything she does have, but it's getting harder and harder to find the silver lining.

"At the end of the day, I'm super thankful for community and the way that everybody came together to support us. I'm really appreciative of that, it's so important that we watch out for neighbours and just be there. Be a voice and don't turn a blind eye when something happens."