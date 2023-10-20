BC Wildfire Service burning 450 piles of wood debris north of Apex Mountain Resort next week

Photo: Shuttershock

BC Wildfire Service crews are planning on conducting a large amount of pile burning as a part of their Wildfire Risk Reduction Project near Apex Mountain Resort.

In partnership Mountain Resorts Branch, crews are planning to burn about 450 piles of wood debris starting on Monday.

BCWS said in a news release that burning will continue through the entire week, until completed or when there is significant snow in the area.

"Smoke may be visible in the surrounding area, including the Apex Mountain Resort, Hedley, Olalla, Penticton and those travelling along the Highway 3 and 3A corridors."

Timing of the pile burning will depend on weather, site and venting conditions, and on snowfall. Pile burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.

Staff from the BC Wildfire Service will be in charge of controlling and monitoring the fires at all times.

"Activities such as pile burning help reduce wildfire hazards by reducing accumulations of fuels (e.g., dead wood or brush) on the landscape," BCWS added.

