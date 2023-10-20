Highway 97 will close for two hours to conduct blast work next week north of Summerland

Photo: File photo File photo of the slide that occurred on Highway 97 in August

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will be closing Highway 97 north of Summerland next week to conduct work to stabilize the slope where a rockslide tumbled down weeks ago.

Crews will be running blasting operations during this time, closing the highway in both directions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct 24.

MoTI said additional blasting will be carried out throughout the rest of October and November. The ministry will be providing information about further closures closer to the work dates, which aim to be scheduled to cause as "little disruption as possible."

"The intent of the blasting is to remove slide mass, which could otherwise affect the road. After slide mass is removed, stabilization operations, which will include the installation of bolts and rock anchors, will be carried out throughout the winter," the ministry added.

The highway has experienced closure and lane reductions since it was first closed on Aug. 28, after a significant rockslide. It was reopened to single-lane alternating traffic on Sept. 11, and to two lanes of traffic on Sept. 21.

MoTI said the highway will continue to support two lanes of traffic throughout the winter, with the maintenance contractor working to ensure these lanes remain open and safe to the travelling public.

Detours around the slide area on Trout Main and the 201 Forest Service Roads will also be maintained and remain open. If using the detour routes, drivers are advised to be prepared with good winter tires, food, water and fuel.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, head to drivebc.ca