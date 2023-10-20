Former Mayor of Keremeos passes away after battle with illness

Photo: Castanet File photo Former Kermeos Mayor Manfred Bauer in 2018 stands in front of the RDOS building in Penticton

The Similkameen community is sharing their sorrow in the passing of a former Keremeos Mayor this week.

The Village of Keremeos sent out a statement on Friday, saying that the current mayor, councillors and staff were deeply saddened to hear of the death of former Mayor Manfred Bauer on Oct.11, 2023.

Manfred served Keremeos as a Councillor from December 2005 to December 2011, and as the Mayor from December 2011 to November, 2022.

The village said he was a very active and involved elected official, dedicating time to his duties most every day.

In recognizing Manfred's work in office, the village highlighted his work in obtaining many grants to improve Keremeos at no cost to taxpayers, including bringing fibre optic technology to the area, replacing critical infrastructure for water and sewer, developing the downtown "pocket" park and improving accessibility and safety., among many other projects and accomplishments.

"Manfred will be missed at the municipal hall and in the community," they said.

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department also offered their sincere condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of Bauer.

"The flag at our hall will be at half-mast in his honour. We are grateful for the support he showed our department during his years of service to this community," they shared on social media.