Penticton RCMP use taser to arrest man wielding machete inside retail store

Photo: Contributed

Penticton RCMP are investigating a bizarre incident inside a store Thursday morning that saw a man yielding a machete.

On Oct. 19 10:50 a.m., frontline officers in Penticton responded to a report of a man with a machete inside a store at 1301 Main Street, which houses Shoppers Drug Mart, among other retailers.



A 39-year-old man was found running around threatening staff and himself, while wielding the weapon above his head.

Multiple officers were unable to get the man to listen to direction to drop the weapon.

A conducted energy weapon, colloquially known as a taser, was deployed and allowed officers to take the man into custody.



Charges of assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, and uttering threats are all being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service.



No member of the public was physically harmed.