'Victim of our own success': Penticton Seniors' Centre asks for help from council as costs mount

The Penticton Seniors' Drop-In Centre is in hot water, hoping for help from council to stay afloat.

At Tuesday's council meeting, centre president Tina Begg spoke to elected officials, hoping to persuade them to get involved financially in the organization.

While the non-profit society is mostly volunteer-led, they employ three full-time staffers to run things, which is reportedly almost more than they can afford.

"To add to this dilemma is the success of the centre, [it] is in a definite growth mode, we are now also experiencing the challenge of lack of space to accommodate the many daily and outside events being requested ... in a nutshell, I feel we're a victim of our own success," Begg explained.

“We would like to have a councillor designated as our liaison who would be able to provide us with support in finding a workable solution to maintain the centre for years to come."

Begg said she and the rest of those behind the centre are incredibly proud of what it has done for seniors in the city, and urged council to take that value into account.

They have a membership of roughly 1,200, and most of the many social, sporting and meal events are run on a volunteer basis.

But those volunteers are getting older themselves, and Begg said what the centre really needs is an executive director — a dream that is not currently in the financial cards.

Plus, their building on South Main Street is due for some repairs, which they are saving for.

Begg pointed to Kelowna, which participates in funding their Parkinson Activity Centre.

"It gets a bit heartbreaking, when you find the city pays for [that place]," Begg said.

She added they have applied to "every gaming grant, every other grant" that's possible, to no avail.

"They keep telling us we have too much money, they will they won't give us a grant. So that has been our issue. Because we are responsible for the maintenance of our building and to maintain it, we have to keep a certain amount of money aside," Begg said.

"But they feel, well, because we aren't starving, we don't need the money."

Members of council and the mayor thanked Begg for the presentation, with Mayor Julius Bloomfield adding: "I'm sure that you'll be hearing from us in the near future."