Okanagan Fest of Ale in Penticton donates $50k to local charities

Photo: Okanagan Fest of Ale

A successful 2023 Okanagan Fest of Ale Craft Beer and Cider Festival in Penticton means the society behind the popular event is able to give back to the community in a big way.

The Okanagan Fest of Ale Society will be donating $50,000 in net proceeds to charity in the region.



The money will be distributed amongst 16 well-deserving, local charitable organizations at a combined charitable grant presentation and volunteer appreciation event on Oct. 23 at Slackwater Brewing.



“This $50,000 donation will bring the total donations made by the Society to $800,000,” said Michael Stokker, president of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society.

“We are one of the only not-for-profit craft beer festivals in BC and it is wonderful to be a part of an event that not only provides a fun and important festival to our city and craft beer community, but also distributes important funding to charities in the South Okanagan.”



The evening will also celebrate the 2023 event volunteers and thank them for contributing to the success of the previous festival.



“The Fest of Ale volunteers are an integral part of this festival, and the event could not be possible without their hard work. Every year, we try to recognize and celebrate the amazing dedication they have to our society, and we are looking forward to raising a glass to them on Monday," Stokker said.

“On behalf of the board of directors of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society, we would like to extend thanks to all vendors, sponsors, supporters, volunteers, entertainers, judges, media and attendees for making this event such a success year over year. Be sure to save the date for 27th annual event taking place April 12 and 13, 2024 in Penticton."



The 2023 Okanagan Fest of Ale charitable recipients include: