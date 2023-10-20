'Quieter' housing market expected over the coming months in the South Okanagan

Casey Richardson

High-interest rates continue to impact the South Okanagan residential real estate market, with sales slowing through September.

Association of Interior Realtors past president Lyndi Cruickshank said it's clear rates are playing a "really big role" in people's abilities to be able to purchase right now, as the cost to carry a mortgage has increased significantly.

"I expect that we'll see things continue to be a little bit quiet. We're seeing homes coming on the market and I think I expect that we'll continue to see the listings increase," she added.

With costs holding steady and higher rates, buyers are taking more time to decide on a property.

"That's a really good indication that things have settled down a little bit. We needed to see that in the market, we needed people to be able to take a breath and make sure that they were that they're able to make the decisions that they need to."

In the South Okanagan, the benchmark price for a single-family dwelling dipped by just two per cent, to $762,000.

"When you've come from a market where house prices climbed as much as they did over the last couple of years, it takes sellers a little bit of time to start to understand and see that there's a bit of a shift in the market. But at the end of the day, the demand is still there," Cruickshank said.

"And we are still significantly reduced in the inventory that's needed to fill the demand. So until we start to see the number of homes on the market increase significantly, there will be resistance to home prices coming down."

Home inventory saw a positive change as active listings increased by 35 per cent. However, a gap remains in the market for affordable housing options.

"Even having more homes come on market that are resale doesn't address the greater problem, the greater need is to see more homes built and available...it's homes that are available to somebody that stepping into the market for the first time, or making those steps up in the market."

Cruickshank said the higher-end home market is relatively well served in this area and the middle to entry-level homes are what the Okanagan needs to see more of.

Heading forward through October, the expectation is that the housing market will continue to slow.

"We'll continue to see homes selling but not at the paces that we did before."