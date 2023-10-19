Penticton Fire Fighters running boot drive to raise funds for muscular dystrophy research

Photo: Penticton Fire Fighters, Local 1399

Join the Penticton Professional Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation this Saturday for their annual boot drive to raise funds for muscular dystrophy.

Members of the local department will be holding out their boots alongside members of the South Okanagan MS chapter at Safeway in Penticton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"We're going to be out there with our firefighter boots, asking for donations," PFD member Ryan Sutcliffe said.

"Within the Penticton Fire Department, we're just so passionate about helping our community and that includes people from all walks of life. Muscular dystrophy affects a number of individuals and we just want to be able to show our support, not just to the people that we kind of see every day, but also to those that are essentially dealing with other issues behind closed doors."

Funds raised by the firefighters are used to provide support for those living with MD, which is a group of over 150 types of neuromuscular disorders that are characterized by the wasting and progressive weakness of muscles.

"Over time, many people with muscular dystrophy are unable to walk, speak, or ultimately breathe. Some diseases are life-threatening and presently, there is no cure. These funds help support research, education, services and equipment," Sutcliffe added.

Support the local firefighters in the battle against muscular dystrophy on Saturday.