Judge puts stop to criminal proceedings in Penticton after concerns

Sentencing for an Oliver man ground to an abrupt halt in court Thursday after the judge advised seeking a different judge.

In B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton Thursday, Blayne Paul Thomas Poirier was due to face consequences for a violent incident involving his ex-girlfriend, whose property and presence he had been court-ordered to avoid.

Court first heard some background, that on one occasion in 2021, Poirier showed up at his ex's house in a fit of jealous rage, kicking the garage door and screaming at her, demanding to know who the man was in the house with her.

He then broke the windows of the man's truck, throwing concrete blocks through them, and shouted threats. Poirier pleaded guilty to that offence and was handed a suspended sentence in September 2023.

The matter at hand Thursday took place in early in 2022, while Poirier was out of custody on bail. Poirier's ex called police saying he had entered her residence, and physically assaulted her and her boyfriend over a period of time.

He also rammed her and her boyfriends' vehicles with his own after first leaving the scene, then abruptly turning around and continuing the attack.

Poirier has since expressed, through a pre-sentence report, that he never should have put himself in that position at his ex's place.

The report further noted, according to counsel, that Poirier did not seem to have much insight into underlying causes of his behaviour, namely alcohol use. He believes he does not have an alcohol problem.

As defence counsel Paul Varga continued laying out his submissions, all was proceeding normally.

But when Varga mentioned he and the Crown planned to propose a joint submission that would see Poirier serve no time behind bars, instead serving a conditional sentence order in the community, Judge Clarke Burnett put a quick stop to proceedings.

"I'm just telling you right now that's going to cause me some concerns. Just being straight up with you," Burnett said.

"I read the pre-sentence report. But now that I've got the full facts, I got some real concerns. And I just want to let you know now because you might want to stop and go in front of a different judge."

Varga agreed to adjourn the matter, and fix a new date for sentencing.

"I have to let the parties know if if I do have some concerns," Burnett explained, since the Crown and defence had proposed a joint submission which he already disagreed with.

"[The accused] should be given another opportunity perhaps to be appear in front of a different judge, and that other judge may come to a different conclusion than I do."

In a 2016 Supreme Court decision, R. v. Anthony Cook, it was found that dismissal of joint submissions by trial judges should not be done lightly.

"They should only do so where the proposed sentence would be viewed by reasonable and informed persons as a breakdown in the proper functioning of the justice system," the decision reads.

"A lower threshold than this would cast the efficacy of resolution agreements into too great a degree of uncertainty."