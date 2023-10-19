Penticton man guilty of bizarre hammer-wielding incident sentenced to time served

Photo: Castanet

A Penticton man will spend no more time behind bars for an erratic incident outside a grocery store.

Dustin Thomas Landry, 33, appeared in B.C. Provincial Court in Penticton Thursday.

Landry pleaded guilty relating to an event on July 18, 2022, that saw him wielding a hammer and screaming outside the local Safeway.

Court heard that Landry's dog at the time had been outside without a collar with a rope trailing from around its neck, and had been about to enter the store. A concerned citizen took control of the dog, causing Landry to begin yelling.

Landry produced a hammer and began brandishing it and using it to hit things. While not directly threatening anyone, Landry's behaviour was described by Crown counsel as "bizarre" and "concerning."

A bystander disarmed Landry and awaited police. He was released later the same day. He has since spent time in custody for breaching conditions.

Court also heard details from another alleged incident, which involved Landry brandishing a hatchet after being found sleeping rough downtown and asked to move along, but those charges were stayed.

Through a joint submission, Crown and defence argued for 90 days in jail, which amounts to time served once Landry's time already spent in jail is applied.

The judge agreed. Landry, who is currently in custody in Maple Ridge, will be released with plans to head back to Kelowna to report to his probation officer, and serve a 12-month probation period with standard conditions.