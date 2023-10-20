Nine-year-old Summerland entrepreneur finishing third year of blooming business

Photo: Amelia's Flower Shack Amelia Smith has been selling flowers out front of her home and throughout town in Summerland for the past three years

A pint-sized Summerland entrepreneur will be finishing up her season selling flowers soon, after her third year of blooming business.

Amelia Smith has been running her “Flower Shack” since she was five years old. Now nine, she’s Miss Independent with her fresh florals business.

“I like to see the joy of customers and I like to see how pleased they are to have flowers,” Amelia said.

Amelia started off helping her mom Lacey Smith in their backyard vegetable and flower garden, wanting to earn a bit of cash.

She works on weeding as well as gathering and selling the flowers out front of the family home on Steven Avenue, and occasionally elsewhere throughout town.

Since then, the family has seen the business grow and a steady stream of new and returning customers. Her brother joined in this year, selling homemade pickles.

"It’s a small gig, but it helps her in gaining a good work ethic and appreciation for her earnings," Lacey said.

Last weekend Amelia was even selling her pumpkin bouquets at Ve Oh Lay Acres, a local winery.

Her shop is typically open from June to October, finishing with dahlias dug out around the first frost.

“I ask my mom for help if I need help with customers and sometimes the ones who are really nice get to go in the back and see our other flowers,” Amelia added.

She is getting ready for next season by cleaning out the garden and planning the next seeds.

To find out more and keep an eye out for upcoming bouquet sales, follow Amelia’s Flower Shack on Facebook.